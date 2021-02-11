This subway stop has the dirtiest air of all NYC stations, study shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10321281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You've probably heard of 3D printed face masks and even 3D printed hands, as 3D printing technology has expanded over the past few decades.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A new study has revealed the underground transit station with the worst air quality in NYC.Researchers at NYU monitored the air at 71 subway stations across 12 transit lines in several northeast cities, including NYC, Philadelphia, D.C. and Boston.Real-time and filter-based concentrations of airborne particles were collected from subway systems serving the four metro areas during morning and evening rush hour periods.Data in NYC was collected from the NYC subway system, the PATH system and the LIRR system.According to their study, the PATH's Christopher Street station tops the list for worst air quality with the highest levels or air pollutants during morning rush hour.The study said the next highest adjusted mean real-time concentration was recorded in the MTA-NYC underground stations."Our results document that there is an elevation in the PM 2.5 concentrations across subway systems in the major urban centers of Northeastern United States during rush hours," the study said. "Concentrations in some subway stations suggest that transit workers and commuters may be at increased risk according to U.S. federal environmental and occupational guidelines, depending on duration of exposure. This concern is highest for the PM 2.5 concentrations encountered in the PATH-NYC/NJ transit system."NYU's Grossman School of Medicine said the goal of the study was to to "assess the air quality in subway systems in the northeastern United States and estimate the health risks for transit workers and commuters."