NY faces COVID vaccine shortage as demand continues to outpace supply

While supply is limited, 240,000 doses are available and on their way to the state.
Governor Andrew Cuomo visited a senior center Saturday at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn where more than 1,000 seniors received vaccines in four community locations.
This comes as city locations have closed and rescheduled appointments due to a supply shortage. Hospitals have also postponed first doses for some healthcare workers through Monday until they get more.
However, the governor says the state will continue bringing the vaccine to seniors in the cities hardest-hit neighborhoods.
So far more than half-a-million citywide have been vaccinated.
The state is now asking the federal government for permission to use second doses for in-storage as first doses.
ALSO READ | 18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question