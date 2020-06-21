Thousands watch virtual Stonehenge Summer Solstice sunset

Each year, the sun aligns with the stones on the summer solstice.
The event usually draws tens of thousands of revelers, but they were warned to stay away this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials decided to stream the sunset online instead.
More than 100,000 people watched as the sunset over the monument.
