HEALTH & FITNESS

Thyroid tablets, Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, recalled over ingredient concerns

A bottle of Levothyroxine, which is a generic medication name, is shown in a stock photo. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
A drug manufacturer has voluntarily recalled a thyroid medication, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine tablets in 15 mcg, 30 mcg, 60 mcg, 90 mcg and 120 mcg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles and taken orally.

The medications contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.

The pharmaceutical company urged patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.

So far, it had not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.

These tablets are used to treat patients with hypothyroidism. Click here to identify the recalled products' lot numbers and expiration dates.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that two medications - Levothyroxine and Liothyronine - were recalled. According to the FDA, the recall is for the specific tablet that combines the two.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchrecallproduct recallsFDApharmaceuticalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
Suffolk County bans sale of 'Dragon's Breath' liquid nitrogen snack
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
What is synthetic marijuana?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Slain mom on Facebook: Husband 'best dad us girls could ask for'
1 dead, 3 critical after fire breaks out in Brooklyn
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Show More
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin Friday
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Trump nixes military parade, citing 'ridiculously high' cost
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
More News