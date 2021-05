Coronavirus NY: New York venues have option to go 100% capacity for fully vaccinated, Cuomo says

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday all venues in New York state have the option to go 100% capacity for only the fully vaccinated.Some venues can be 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated, but Cuomo says it limits the capacity of the venue.The sections that are fully vaccinated means that people can sit next each other."It is a more enjoyable way to participate in the event," Cuomo said.The governor explained the unvaccinated section has a seat or two empty in between people, so it limits the capacity of the venue.New York state has already authorized 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated in venues.Arenas, stadiums, theaters, concert halls and other venues can choose to go to 100% capacity.On May 17, Radio City Music Hall announced they would open its doors for the first time in over a year on Saturday, June 19, to host the Tribeca Film Festival's Closing Night film in person and at 100% capacity for the fully vaccinated.