Health & Fitness

Too much boba? Doctors find more than 100 tapioca balls stuck in girl's belly

SAN FRANCISCO -- Can one person have too much boba? In the case of a 14-year-old in China, the answer is yes after doctors reportedly found more than 100 tapioca balls stuck in her belly.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her parents after complaining of a stomachache, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Now her doctor is warning others not to drink too much bubble tea.

Doctors say the girl had failed to digest the small balls, also known as "pearls" or "boba."

She suffered from constipation for five days before her doctor prescribed her a laxative.

Tapioca starch could be hard to digest. The teen's doctor said that bubble tea shops might add food additive and artificial preservatives to the tapioca balls to "improve the texture."
