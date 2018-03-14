MEASLES

Health alert: Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport

A traveler with measles visited Newark Liberty Airport Monday. (Shutterstock)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Health officials are issuing a public health alert after an international traveler with a confirmed case of measles visited Newark Liberty International Airport Monday.

The individual, a young child from Brussels, was infectious that day, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The child departed for Memphis from Terminal C and may have visited other parts of the airport.

Anyone at the airport between 12:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m, may have been exposed, and symptoms could develop as late as April 2.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Any individuals identified as potentially exposed will be notified by their local health department.

