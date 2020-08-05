reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Travelers face COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at major entry points

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has set up checkpoints to trace travelers from states or locations on the Tri-State Travel Advisory list, with fines up $10,000 fines for quarantine violations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the COVID-19 traveler registration checkpoints are located at key entry points into New York City to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements and further the containment of COVID-19.
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces COVID-19 traveler registration checkpoints at key entry points into New York City to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements.


Travelers who have visited those designated states or territories with high COVID-19 transmission rates are required to complete the New York State Department of Health traveler form and quarantine for a period of 14 days upon entering New York City.

RELATED: More locations added to Tri-State travel advisory

The New York City Sheriff's Office, which operates under the Department of Finance and is working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, is managing the traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings.

The first checkpoint was set up on Staten Island on Wednesday, and education outreach and engagement by the city began at Penn Station on Thursday.

Officials say one out of five COVID-19 cases in New York can be traced back to travelers from out of state, and the mayor and governor say vigilance is key to keep New York's numbers low.

"New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline," de Blasio said. "We're not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy."

Non-essential workers subject to the State's travel quarantine must:
--Stay at their residence or in a hotel room, leaving only for essential medical appointments or treatment or to obtain food and other essential goods when the delivery of food or other essential goods to their residence or hotel is not feasible
--Not invite or allow guests, other than caregivers, into their quarantined residence or hotel room
--Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek appropriate medical advice or testing if COVID-19 symptoms arise.

Essential workers subject to the State's quarantine must:
--Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing if they show symptoms of COVID-19
--Limit their activities involving contact with other persons for 14 days to the purposes that exempted them from the self-quarantine requirement to the extent possible
--If staying longer than 36 hours in New York state, seek diagnostic testing for COVID-19 as soon as possible upon arrival (within 24 hours).

Failure to quarantine is a violation of state law, and individuals who fail to quarantine are subject to a $10,000 fine. Individuals who refuse to fill out the New York State Department of Health travel form are subject to a $2,000 fine.

The travel advisory list as of August 5, 2020 includes:
Alaska
Alabama
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Florida
Georgia
Iowa
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Minnesota
Missouri
Mississippi
Montana
North Carolina
North Dakota
Nebraska
New Mexico
Nevada
Ohio
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin

AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicaltravelreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require people arriving from US to take coronavirus tests
COVID-19 Updates: No deaths in NYC for 3rd day in a row
COVID-19 Updates: NJ rate of transmission slowly ticking down
Iconic NYC toy store FAO Schwarz reopens flagship location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias | LIVE
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require people arriving from US to take coronavirus tests
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Woman records man who assaulted her on subway
Eviction moratorium extended 30 days amid COVID-19 pandemic
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed
Show More
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
Power problems persist across NJ after Isaias wreaks havoc
140,000 remain without power on Long Island
4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson 'drug dungeon'
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
More TOP STORIES News