Trick-or-treating not allowed in New Jersey town amid COVID-19 pandemic

Officials in Glen Ridge said Tuesday that it is in the best interest of everyone that traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.
Town officials said it is common for a homeowner to give out more than 1,000 treats and several streets in the borough experience large gatherings of people.
RELATED | CDC Halloween guidelines discourage trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic
The CDC has determined that traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity.
"With input from the Glen Ridge Board of Health, the Mayor and Council acknowledges the determination of the Center for Disease Control (CDC)and wishes to take action in a manner which safeguards the health of not only its residents but also the trick or treaters," officials said in a press release.
Officials say they know this will be disappointing for many children and are working to plan alternate events to help celebrate Halloween.
High-risk Halloween activities, according to the CDC include the following:
-Door-to-door trick-or-treating
-Trunk-or-treat events with treats handed out to large groups from trunks of cars
-Indoor costume parties
-Indoor haunted houses
-Hayrides/tractor rides with people who are not in your household
-Going to a fall festival outside your community
Below are some of the low-risk Halloween activities mentioned by the CDC:
-Carving/decorating pumpkins with your family
-Carving/decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors/friends
-Decorating your home for the season
-Halloween scavenger hunt where children find Halloween-themed things while walking outdoors from house-to-house
-Halloween movie night with your family
-Halloween scavenger hunt style trick-or-treat search, where your household searches around you home for treats
