Health & Fitness

Troopers help deliver Tennessee woman's baby on NJ Turnpike

CRANBURY, New Jersey -- Officials say two New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby girl for a Tennessee woman on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend.

Col. Patrick Callahan, the state police superintendent, said at the state's daily coronavirus briefing Saturday that the Memphis woman was driving cross country with her husband when she sent into labor Saturday.

The woman pulled over on the turnpike at Interchange 8A and called for help, and troopers Robert Murray and Pierre Noel from the Cranbury station arrived and delivered the baby girl with the help of Monroe Township emergency medical personnel, Callahan said.

"... We hear about those tragic deaths, which they are every day, but I was just glad to report something good," the superintendent said Saturday.

Callahan said the newborn is the mother's fifth child.

Gov. Phil Murphy said "Talk about welcome to New Jersey."

"That is a great story" the governor said. "God bless them all."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycranburystate troopersbaby deliverybirthnew jersey turnpikebirth parentsrare birth
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beaches will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Cuomo takes COVID-19 test, explains NY rapid testing capacity
One of these New Yorkers could be the next 'American Idol'
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
Port Authority police officers help deliver baby on SI Expressway
NYPD will stop parties outside bars, mayor says
Show More
NJ Gov. Murphy appears on Up Close
FDNY celebrates EMS week with new COVID-19 themed poster
The story of the pandemic captured in photos
Cuomo encourages NYers to address mental health amid coronavirus crisis
NYC reaches COVID testing goal; 1,000 tracers by end of month
More TOP STORIES News