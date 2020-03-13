Coronavirus

Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Sources

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

Trump will hold a press conference to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House," Trump tweeted. "Topic: CoronaVirus!"



The news conference comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world's power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's daughter Ivanka among other top aides.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

And it comes as the world has been lurching to try to contain the virus's spread, with millions of students staying home across three continents, large gatherings canceled and more and more bars, restaurants and offices closures.

