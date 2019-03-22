Health & Fitness

Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips due to possible metal contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen "SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," and case code 3348CNQ03.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the product package. For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp," says the FSIS.

Officials say two customers complained of extraneous material in the chicken strip products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthrecall
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parked car dropped onto another car in Brooklyn garage lift fail
Treasurer allegedly bilked $400K from charity for fallen officers
NJ cheer team hoping to raise enough money to compete in nationals
Police: LI man stabbed parents, killing mom, after losing job
New York State Lottery: Watch the drawing at 11:21pm
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking start to spring
Motorists, good Samaritans help save dog running loose on LIE
Show More
NJ soldier killed during Korean War finally accounted for
US abruptly endorses Israel's Golan sovereignty in big shift
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in NYC
12-year-old NJ student arrested after school finds gun in bag
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
More TOP STORIES News