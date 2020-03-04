Coronavirus News: Son of Westchester COVID-19 patient tests positive as third positive case, University says

In addition, New York Law School is closed Wednesday for cleaning after a student came in contact with the Westchester coronavirus patient, who is a lawyer.
The Westchester County cases are suspected to be from "community spread."
The New Rochelle man in his 50s with an underlying respiratory illness is hospitalized in severe condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia in Washington Heights, the New York City Health Department said.
Initial review of his travel does not suggest any direct connection to China or any country on the watch list. He did travel to Miami and Israel during the past few months, but not during the two week incubation period.
He returned to Westchester some time ago and started showing serious symptoms last week. Officials say he had respiratory issues for the last month, became they more pronounced in the last couple of days.
He lives in New Rochelle with his family and works at a law firm in Manhattan.
He has two children with a connection to NYC. Both are isolated at their home in Westchester. One is a student at SAR Academy in Riverdale, but is not showing symptoms.
Yeshiva University has identified an undergraduate student as the son of the Westchester coronavirus patient. The school announced the son tested positive on Wednesday.
The student has not been on campus since Feb 27, the university said.
Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, and alanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy and SAR High School in Riverdale, Bronx are all closed. The schools are associated with a child of the Westchester County man who has tested positive.
Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, where the patients are congregants, has been ordered to suspend services for the foreseeable future. Some congregants have been ordered to self-quarantine due to possible exposure.
RELATED: Separating fact from fiction on COVID-19
The NYC Health Department said Tuesday that five additional COVID-19 cases are still under investigation.
The governor said the state is also testing two families in Buffalo who recently returned from Italy. They are being tested and are quarantined.
Cuomo signed a bill Monday to direct $40 million to help the state hire more staffers and buy equipment to help respond to coronavirus. The legislation also gives the governor the authority to declare a statewide disaster emergency for an urgent disease outbreak and temporarily suspend state and local laws and regulations to cope with it.
State University of New York schools plan to send home students who are studying abroad in counties with high prevalence of the virus, according to the governor's office.
Cuomo said the state public health laboratory is teaming up with hospitals with a goal of ensuring the state can handle up to 1,000 coronavirus tests per day.
He also said New York will institute a new cleaning protocol at schools and in the public transportation system.
RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News
RELATED INFORMATION:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts