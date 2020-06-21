Up Close: New York City phase 2 reopening, economic repercussions of COVID-19

ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses fears of a possible rise in COVID-19 cases as we return to the new normal.
Segment 1 featured above
Since the start of the economic recession, 40 million Americans have lost their jobs since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now many Americans are about to lose an extra $600 a week in stimulus income.
Meanwhile, businesses, citizens, and the government worry about a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Congressman Frank Pallone from New Jersey, will explain the devastating impacts the virus has had on the United States economy.
Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf, discuss President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the political rally in Tulsa, and the recent police killing of George Floyd.
Segment 2:
Segment 3:
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address