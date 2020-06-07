Up Close: Reopening New York City

This week's guests are First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD, Ben Tucker, ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Aston, and New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg.
In segment 1 above, Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD, Ben Tucker speaks on the recent death by police in Minneapolis of an unarmed George Floyd, and the steps he has taken to help reform and change the training of the New York City police department.
Segment 2:
New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg will discuss what commuters can expect to see on the subways and buses with 400,000 workers returning to work on June 8.
Segment 3:
ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses New York City's phase one reopening Monday, and what we can expect as more people return to work.
