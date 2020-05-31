Coronavirus

Up Close: The road to reopening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A closer look on the road to reopening on Up Close this week.

Congressman Peter King discusses whether Congress will pass another relief package and the battle over re-instating state and local property tax deductions known as SALT.

We also talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton. New York City will soon join the rest of the state and most of the country to reopen. What should we be worried about most?

Finally, we talk to restaurateur Danny Meyer. He just re-opened a cafe in Union Square for take outs. What do restaurants need to do to safely reopen and how do they make money with fewer customers as we social distance?

Segment 1 featuring Rep. Peter Kingfeature above

Segment 2: Danny Meyer
Segment 3: Dr. Jennifer Ashton
