Up Close: Why Bill Ritter is working from home

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A note from Bill Ritter:On Up Close on Sunday, I explained for the first time why I was off the air since Tuesday night. And why I was staying home.My doctor determined I had a mild case of #CoVid19 - groggy, head cloudy, scratchy throat. But no fever and no piercing headaches.I was told to stay home, isolated and quarantined. I had taken extreme precautions at work. Didn't mingle with co-workers. Went from home to my locker (no one there) to the studio and reversed and repeated that for 10 days.How I got this virus? a doorknob? some germs in the air on the streets of NYC? I just don't know. Just like scores of thousands of others don't know.I know of no exposure to a known positive-testing #coronavirus patient. And we have found no one who was exposed to me.In fact in a kind of medical detective exercise - I felt sure I was not close enough to anyone for long enough to post a risk I was semi-isolated at work.I'm feeling better, but I am taking my temperature and washing my hands and drinking lots of water (I always did that) and watching in awe as my friends and co-workers continue to bring you the news and facts and truth about this virus -- and help everyone get through this together.As you can see by Up Close this morning (the first segment is above) ... I am still working and plan to be on the air if possible - from home. I'm also hoping to get back to work - with an immunization from this exposure - as soon as I can. But not before I can. I owe that to my family, my friends and co-workers, and you. A doctor will make that determination.In the meantime - I'm taking my temp several times a day, checking my oxygenation levels in my blood twice a day (yes, there's an app for that!), and sleeping.We are indeed in this together. I am moved to tears by the 7 pm daily spontaneous eruptions of applause and cheers and whistles and shouting out the apartment building windows - in appreciation of the first responder medical people who are helping those who are sick at home and in the hospitals.I think it's also to acknowledge the collective situation we are all in.We will get through this.Much love, peace and health.Ritter---Segment 2Segment 3