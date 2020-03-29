coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: ABC's Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton offers medical advise

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The United States is now leading the world with the confirmed number of coronavirus cases, and nearly half of the cases in the country are located in the state of New York, specifically in New York City, and New Jersey

Experts say the number of cases will peak in two to three weeks.

This morning we talk to ABC's Doctor Jen Ashton to get advice on what we should all be doing to protect ourselves.

As we move on, here is an interview with Jennifer Jones Austin, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, that we taped a couple of weeks ago.

UpClose: The importance of the 2020 Census during the COVID-19 pandemic



We are all adjusting to dramatic changes to our daily routines. It is stressful - to be sure.

And for parents, this new normal can be a delicate balance. While we get to spend more time with our families, self-isolation has its challenges.

Which, of course, can turn out to be great lessons. With a kind of personal story, here's Eyewitness news reporter Lauren Grasberg.

Bill Ritter and Lauren Glassberg speak about parenting during the COVID-19 outbreak.



We are living through a crisis unlike any we have lived through before. A worldwide medical emergency.The stuff of science fiction. What have we learned? How will we apply it going forward?

If we dare return to normal before this is over, we risk even greater crisis.

We are all in this together. Our hair might get longer--but our hearts and our compassion hopefully will get stronger.

