Upgrade your workout: the 4 best fitness spots in Rockville Centre

Photo: Orangetheory Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite fitness studio?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms around Rockville Centre, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're in need of an exercise spot.

1. Orangetheory Fitness



Photo: Orangetheory Fitness Rockville Centre/Yelp

Topping the list is Orangetheory Fitness Rockville Centre. Located at 315 Merrick Road, the high intensity interval training-focused gym is the highest rated fitness spot in Rockville Centre, boasting five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the studio's 'coach'-guided classes, which include real-time tracking of each participant's heart rate; and its suitability for people of all fitness levels.

2. Come Together



Photo: Come together/Yelp

Come Together, located at 60 Maple Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga studio five stars out of 10 reviews. It offers thirteen types of classes, including ashtanga vinyasa, hatha and sivananda.

Reviewers praise the studio's positive energy, cleanliness and the welcoming atmosphere from instructors.

3. Revolution Yoga



Photo: Revolution Yoga/Yelp
Revolution Yoga, a yoga studio that also offers massage, life coaching and other services, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. It offers classes ranging from vinyasa flow to yin to restorative yoga.

Yelpers also praise the studio for having yoga accoutrements like blocks and mats available. Head over to 7 N. Village Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Cyclinsanity Fitness



Photo: Cyclinsanity Fitness/Yelp

Finally, check out Cyclinsanity Fitness, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp for its high-quality bikes, high-intensity workouts and cleanliness. You can find the spin studio at 202 Merrick Road.
