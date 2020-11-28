coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Uptick in COVID-19 numbers continues in New York

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK -- Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in New York continue to rise, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

There were 3,287 hospitalizations recorded statewide Friday, compared with 3,108 the previous day, Cuomo said. There also were 42 deaths, up from 39 on Thursday, he said.

The state saw another uptick in its seven-day average on positive test results to 3.98% from 3.72%, Cuomo said. Western New York's positivity rate continued to be the highest in the state at 6.53%, according to the state figures.

"We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread."

NYC COVID: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down

