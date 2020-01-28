US beefs up screening of travelers for new coronavirus from China

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said worry about the virus. So far, there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and no sign they have spread the illness to those around them., a woman in her 60s who had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13.As a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.Chicago's O'Hare Airportamid growing concerns over the coronavirus spreading in China.