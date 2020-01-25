Health & Fitness

Massachusetts company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine

BOSTON -- A company in Massachusetts is working to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus that started in China.

Biotech company Moderna is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to teach the immune system to recognize a virus that takes over cells, WCVB reported.

RELATED: New coronavirus kills 41, sickens 900+ as China shuts down more cities
EMBED More News Videos

China announced Friday that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people.



Researchers are using mRNA technology, which instructs cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.

The first step is to figure out the right vaccine and then prove it can work in humans. They'll do that in a clinical trial.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,300 people and killed over 40 in China, while spreading to countries around the world.

Two cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including one in the Chicago area.

RELATED: Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, the CDC confirmed Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsvaccineshealthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday Soaker
2 women killed, 3 people hurt in violent Newark crash
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
Lunar New Year celebrations to stream live on abc7NY
Homeless man arrested after woman punched, shoved onto subway tracks
Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says
Show More
Man rescued after falling through ice at NJ reservoir
NYC, state prep for coronavirus after 2nd confirmed case in US
19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead
Bald eagle collides with truck windshield on CT highway: Video
Elderly man killed inside NYC apartment, female guest in custody
More TOP STORIES News