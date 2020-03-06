Coronavirus in US: Death toll rises to 12 as health officials scramble to make more tests available

The COVID-19 death toll in U.S. continues to rise with the report of another death Friday morning, bringing the total to 12.The latest death comes from Washington State where authorities in the Seattle area have urged all two-million residents to work from home if possible.Meanwhile there is growing frustration and outrage at the slow pace of testing for the virus.The coronavirus outbreak may be slowing down in some parts of the world but the number of cases in the U.S. are now up to 162 confirmed cases across 18 states.As the coronavirus continues to spread around the country, the Coast Guard drops off testing kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California to test passengers showing symptoms."If we've been exposed, we've been exposed and there's nothing you can do about it," said Debbi Loftus, a passenger on the cruise ship.In New York, Mayor Bill Deblasio told residents who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea to self-quarantine.In Washington State, Seattle-area district schools have closed its doors for 22,000 students in an effort to slow the outbreak.Vice President Mike Pence visited the state and pledged the federal government's full support but admitted there are not enough tests available just yet."We don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate the demand going forward," he said.President Trump defended his administration's response during a FOX News Townhall and admitted the virus could have an impact on the economy as the DOW plunged over 900 points Thursday."It certainly might have an impact," Trump said.Congress has approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak, which the President is expected to sign that bill Friday.