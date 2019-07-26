Health & Fitness

U.S. fertility rate falls to record low

American women are having fewer babies than ever before.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the nation's general fertility rate dropped to an all-time low last year.

The rate - which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women - recorded a two-percent decline.

Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while.

And it's now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.

Among other findings by the CDC, the birth rate among teenagers is declining - while the rate of early-term births is growing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckcdcbirthbabiespregnancy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 fires in Linden, 1 in Roselle called suspicious, may be linked
11 hurt, including 6 firefighters in Bronx building fire
Video: Innocent man shot while playing dominoes in Bronx
LI man accused of sending pictures of genitals to girl
AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday
Missing Centereach man found dead inside crashed vehicle
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Trump weighs in on NYPD water-dousing incidents
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
More TOP STORIES News