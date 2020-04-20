Coronavirus

US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners

One toddler became dizzy, fell and hit her head after drinking from a large bottle of hand sanitizer. A woman had a scary coughing and wheezing fit while soaking her produce in a sink containing bleach, vinegar and hot water.

Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up this year, and researchers believe it's related to the coronavirus epidemic.

Such poisonings were up about 20 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to a report Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The authors said they can't prove coronavirus drove the increase, but said it seems likely the two are linked, given the number of stay-at-home orders and guidance to clean hands and dirty surfaces. They warned against using more cleaner than directed, mixing multiple products together or using them in poorly ventilated areas.

The report was based on more than 45,000 recent calls to 55 poison control centers across the country involving exposures to cleaning chemicals or disinfectants.

The same period in 2019 saw 38,000 such calls, while 2018 had 39,000.

Roughly 40% of calls this year were about poisonings in children age 5 or younger, but increases were seen in all age groups. Bleach accounted for the largest share of the increase overall, but for young children, the rise was mainly in mishaps involving nonalcohol disinfectants and hand sanitizers, the CDC reported.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspoisoncoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC ambulance calls drop below 2019 daily average
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Charges dropped against late Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
Athlete from NJ released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
NJ sees 'relative stability' in cases, but deaths still on rise
Deceased taxpayers receiving stimulus payments from government
Show More
Kids in NJ making a big difference during COVID-19 crisis
With Boston Marathon postponed, elite runners face compact schedule
Cuomo proposes hazard pay for front-line workers
7 On Your Side Investigates helps family left without food stamps
New York launches antibody testing for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News