HEALTH & FITNESS

Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies in mice: Study

EMBED </>More Videos

A vaccine decades in the making suppressed an allergic reaction in mice exposed to peanuts, according to a new study. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Danny Clemens
ANN ARBOR, Mich. --
Scientists are investigating an experimental vaccine that appeared to "turn off" a peanut allergy in mice, according to a new study.

Scientists from the Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center at the University of Michigan investigated the effects of a nasal spray that was administered to lab mice three times over the course of as many months.

Researchers said the vaccine, which has been in development for nearly two decades, altered how immune cells in mice with allergies responded to the presence of peanuts, leading to "significant reductions in allergic hypersensitivity."

"By redirecting the immune responses, our vaccine not only suppresses the response but prevents the activation of cells that would initiate allergic reactions," study lead author Dr. Jessica O'Konek said in a news release.

The vaccine was tested up to two weeks after the final dose was administered.

O'Konek and other study authors say they hope to continue their research by investigating the physiological mechanisms that suppress food allergies. They also hope to determine how to make the vaccine last longer and potentially hold a clinical trial to test the vaccine in humans.

The research is published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsciencepeanut allergyallergiestrialstudy
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News