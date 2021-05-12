coronavirus new york city

Vaccine pop-up opens at Grand Central; CDC meets over Pfizer vaccine for kids

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
CDC meeting over Pfizer vaccine for kids, shots not required for camp

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At Grand Central Terminal a pop-up vaccine site is now operating.

It's actually one of eight opening at train stations across the city and Westchester County, none of which are on Staten Island.

Now through Sunday you can walk in and get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents, commuters from out-of-state, and even tourists say the site is very convenient.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota was on hand for the ribbon cutting of the new site in Vanderbilt Hall.

He says if the pilot program is a success, it will be expanded beyond Sunday.

Meantime, the CDC is expected to vote Wednesday on making vaccines available to adolescents.

The FDA already approved the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Now, the CDC director is encouraging kids to get the shot right away.

On Tuesday, she was forced to defend the agency's strict guidelines for summer camp which still call for universal mask wearing outside and social distancing.

"We now have 38,000 new infections on average per day. Last May 11, it was 24,000. We sent a lot of kids home and camps were closed. The camp guidance is intended to get our kids to camp and allow them to stay there," said Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

No vaccine is required for summer camp, but students attending SUNY and CUNY in the fall will be required to get a COVID vaccine.

