Coronavirus Update New York City: Vaccine supply dwindling in NYC as 3 new sites open

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The push to try to get more people vaccinated in New York continues.

Three new locations open up Saturday in New York City at NYCHA buildings to try to get the shots to people hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

Clinics are set to open at the Van Dyke I & II Houses in Brooklyn, Cassidy Lafayette Houses in Staten Island and Polo Grounds Towers in Manhattan.

However, that's just one problem facing the state.

The state will only receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, down from 300,000 in past weeks, and that's with more people becoming eligible.

The Brooklyn Army Terminal, one of the city's 24-hour vaccination sites, opened Sunday but closed Friday due to a shortage. It is, however, reopening Saturday morning.

The shortage created a lot of confusion Friday. The Brooklyn Army Terminal and another site in the Bronx are 24-hour vaccination mega sites, but instead people with appointments were showing up to find a sign that says the site is closed and referring them to the "My Chart" on the city's vaccination website.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now warning the city will run out of the vaccine by next week. The news comes after he pushed so hard to have the vaccine priority groups expanded beyond healthcare workers to include teachers, NYPD, transit workers and seniors over 65.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also called the rollout troubling.

Again, the city is reminding people that the site is by appointment-only. If you do not have an appointment, you will not be able to get a vaccine.

