Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, Wisconsin doctors warn

Doctors are warning that vaping may have put a group of teenagers in a Wisconsin hospital.

The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin said that eight teens have been treated over the past month for serious lung damage.

All of them had reported vaping in the weeks and months prior.

"They are able to go home off oxygen, but we don't know how long they will have issues," said Dr. Louella Amos, a pediatric pulmonologist at the hospital.

An exact cause is still unknown, but the state is investigating.

"Vaping in teenagers is something that is causing harm to our kids, and we want that message to be loud and clear," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit.
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
