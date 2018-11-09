Veterans can receive free flu shots at new Bronx urgent care facility

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --On Monday, Veterans can receive a free flu shot at a new urgent care facility in the Bronx.
American Family Care, a national urgent care franchise, opened its fourth location in the Bronx, and 200th location nationwide, on 5546 Broadway Avenue in Kingsbridge.
Veterans must have a proper ID to receive a free flu shot.
The former Senior White House physician who cared for Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush will be on hand to help distribute the shots.
Statistics show that only 49 percent of veterans have received a flu vaccination.
American Family Care is open seven days a week.
