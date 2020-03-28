coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Veterinary hospital donates ventilators to New York City hospitals

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hospitals are receiving much-needed ventilators from an unlikely source in animal hospitals.

BluePearl Pet Hospitals in Manhattan donated seven mechanical ventilators to NewYork-Presbyterian.

Other vet schools-- and even zoos-- have offered up their ventilators in other cities.

