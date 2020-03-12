Health & Fitness

Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- As fears about the spread of coronavirus mount, shoppers at a Brooklyn Costco yelled at each other Thursday morning in a confrontation that was caught on video.

The incident was only the latest instance of panic buying connected to the spread of the virus across the nation. Staple items like paper towels and toilet paper have been in short supply as Americans face uncertainty of the virus' long-term impact.

The uploader described tensions at the New York City store as "very high." The shoppers were waiting in a line when the confrontation happened about 11:45 a.m.

Employees at the store sought to calm the shoppers.

"As human beings, we've got to come together at a time like this," a Costco employee says. "So I need you guys to calm down."

A woman is heard yelling, "Don't let her touch me with that cart again," as the employee tries to intervene.
