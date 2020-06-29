Coronavirus

VIDEO: People crowded together at downtown nightclub in Texas as COVID-19 cases spike

HOUSTON, Texas -- Video showing people standing close together in a crowded Houston nightclub was recorded over the weekend and began circulating online.

The video was taken at Spire Night Club in downtown Houston. A woman with a mask is seen walking across, but others around her in the video aren't wearing face coverings.

Carson Zoch, who posted the video on Twitter, wrote, "Imagine prioritizing your 'social life' over people's actual lives. This isn't about you anymore, you are putting others at risk."



On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's mandatory mask order went into effect, which required all residents over the age of 10 to wear face coverings inside businesses.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closing of all bars and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50 percent in Texas on Friday after the state experienced a 3-day in a row record high of COVID-19 cases.

The Harris County Fire Marshal said their complaint hotline and website form received 580 complaints due to overcrowding and/or businesses being open when they shouldn't be, but no citations were issued yet.

ABC13 spoke with one of the owners of the club. The owner said the nightclub opened up because they are registered as a restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnightclubgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicabbottcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19social distancingface maskbar
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Chase Rice facing criticism after video shows packed TN concert
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Mayor de Blasio gives update
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopen
3 slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on Pride Day
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Show More
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in NY
More TOP STORIES News