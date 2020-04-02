coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Video shows NYC hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New video from inside Mount Sinai Queens shows how dire this situation has gotten.

The video shows all the rooms are filled. Usually, the halls are very neat and empty, but now there are patients everywhere because of the pandemic.

The hospital's emergency room is overflowing with patients and Governor Andrew Cuomo says this is just the beginning. Some of his models show the peak of crisis not hitting for several more weeks.

"What we're looking at now is the apex, the top of the curve, roughly at the end of April, which means another month of this," Cuomo said. "Our course for planning purposes is a moderate model, because in truth, the higher models, we don't even have a chance at meeting that capacity anyway."

There are plans to build another makeshift hospital at the Brooklyn cruise terminal. That's where 750 beds are planned to be ready by mid-April.

