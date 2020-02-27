Health & Fitness

Video shows South Korean business sprayed with disinfectant due to coronavirus

DAEGU, South Korea -- New video from South Korea shows how businesses there are working to battle the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows a beauty salon being sprayed with disinfectant. The salon in the city of Daegu said they felt it was necessary due to the virus.

Most of the cases in South Korea are in the city of Daegu and are believed to be connected to the Shincheonji Church.

Businesses across the country such as gymnasiums and cafes took to social media to show their disinfection work.

Early Thursday, South Korea reported 171 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 1,700.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirussouth korea
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Coronavirus concerns land 83 in voluntary isolation on LI
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
AccuWeather: Back to blustery Thursday
Hearse carrying body stolen from California church
Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves
Man slashed in face in Times Square
Show More
Prisoner escapes parole facility in New York City
New York, NYC prepare for coronavirus
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Child with autism denied communion at church in NJ
More TOP STORIES News