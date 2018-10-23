Authorities are monitoring a severe viral outbreak at a rehabilitation center that treats children in New Jersey.The state Department of Health says the outbreak of adenovirus is happening at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, Passaic County.Adenoviruses usually cause mild illnesses, but the health department says this outbreak is particularly severe because it is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems."This strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living facilities," the department said in a statement. "The combination of a worse strain of adenovirus together with a fragile population has led to a more severe outbreak."Officials at the Wanaque Center would not confirm how many patients have been affected and if there were any deaths.Administrator Rowena Bautista issued the following statement:"The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has recently experienced some cases of the Adenovirus in its pediatric unit. The facility promptly notified all appropriate government agencies when the virus was initially identified, including the New Jersey Department of Health, The Passaic County Department of Health, The Communicable Disease Service and the Centers for Disease Control. The Wanaque Center continues to fully cooperate with these agencies and has sought out their medical guidance with respect to the virus. As a result, facility staff have diligently implemented all available infection control and prevention measures in order to protect the health and safety of the Wanaque Center's residents."----------