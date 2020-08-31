Reopen NYC: Virtual inspections underway gyms ahead of reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6380620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department will conduct virtual inspections on gyms before they open on Wednesday.The inspections are to make sure facilities are following the new guidelines to keep customers and staff safe.A video call will consist of the gym operator showing posted safety plans, the supply of face coverings, social distance markers and health screening records."We worked with the state on the virtual as a way to get started, because the timing was so tough, the virtual inspections will at least allow our inspectors to get a sense of things, make sure that things are ok, or if there is a problem address it immediately,"Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We'll then be doing ongoing in-person inspections as those inspectors' times free up as school starts and child care gets going."Gyms that fail inspection will have to close until any problems are fixed.