WABC-TV presents the 8th Annual Health Wellness and Lifestyle Expo

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- There was motivation this weekend to get moving, even as we move into the colder months.

WABC-TV is presenting the "8th Annual Health Wellness and Lifestyle Expo" in Stamford.

The event is taking place at Harbor Point.

There are exercise classes and health monitoring services.

Billy Blanks of Tae Bo fame and his son are lending their expertise and enthusiasm for the event.

Sam Ryan was there today and throwing some punches with Billy Junior and Senior.

The event continues on Sunday.
