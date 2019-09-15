Health & Fitness

WABC-TV writer leads 8th Autoimmune Walk in Hudson River Park

By Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The sun was shining this afternoon for a cause that is very dear to our hearts at Channel 7.

WABC-TV was a proud co-sponsor of the 8th Autoimmune Walk at Pier 45 in Hudson River Park.

Eyewitness News writer-producer Nika Beamon was the walk ambassador, and she was joined by several colleagues on her team, Nika's 'No Excuses Walkers.'

Nika is an inspiration to everyone at Eyewitness News for her positive and courageous spirit as she deals with the pain of living with an autoimmune disease herself.

The money raised from today's walk goes to support critical research and education efforts.

