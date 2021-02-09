Health & Fitness

Walgreens resolves outage for COVID-19 vaccine appointment website

CHICAGO -- Walgreens says its COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website is back up and running Tuesday after users reported outages earlier in the day.

A Walgreens spokesperson said that they believe the outage was caused by an influx of people trying to schedule an appointment, crashing the server.


"We are committed to a seamless scheduling experience to achieve the shared goal of vaccinating our most vulnerable populations as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

The outage comes as U.S. pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are getting ready for an additional one million doses of vaccine promised by the White House last week.

So far, more than 32 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.


Walgreens told ABC News that starting Tuesday, they'll begin accepting appointments for shots as soon as Friday, prioritizing healthcare workers, those over 65 and people with preexisting conditions.

ABC News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineswalgreenscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
When is the next snowstorm coming?
Woman shoved onto subway tracks in Bronx
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Man saved by rescue dog leaves rehab, reunites with hero pooch
'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol
Show More
Gas station attendant stabbed in the neck during NJ robbery
UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
Citi Field prepares to open as mega vaccination site
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
More TOP STORIES News