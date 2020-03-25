Coronavirus

Walmart to add sneeze guards to keep customers, workers safe from COVID-19

Walmart and Sam's Club are the latest grocery stores that are installing sneeze guards between their workers and customers.

Both grocery store chains are installing the guards at the pharmacy lanes and will install them at regular Walmart registers over the next two to three weeks.

Other local grocery stores, like HEB in Texas and Acme in the greater Philadelphia area, are taking similar measures

H-E-B installs sneeze guards to help keep employees healthy
