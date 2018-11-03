HEALTH & FITNESS

1 in 5 childhood scald burns caused by instant soup and ramen, research shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Ramen noodles and instant soups are cheap, tasty and filling but apparently, they're also responsible for one out of every five childhood scald burns, especially if they are microwaved.

Ramen noodles and instant soups are cheap, tasty and filling but apparently, they're also responsible for one out of every five childhood scald burns, especially if they are microwaved, Hawaii News Now reports.

That's according to research that will be presented Monday at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference.

Researchers looked at more than 4,500 scald burns among children aged four to 12, recorded over a period of just over a decade.

Scald burns are caused by liquid or steam, rather than dry heat, and can sometimes require hospitalization or surgery.

The scientists found that 21.5 percent of scald burns in children were caused by microwaving instant soup and Ramen.

The findings have led some experts to question the safety of the meals, which come in thin microwavable containers.

They say parents should be extra cautious when allowing children to handle the meals.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsoupburn injurieschildrenu.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
Study finds high levels of stress hormone may shrink brain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect in brutal LI rape faces victim at arraignment
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close
Candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
Menendez, Hugin make final push in senate race in NJ
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin in February
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
Show More
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash hour after tying the knot
64-year-old man punched in the face in road rage assault
6 people struck or shot at with BB guns on Long Island
Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad, sheriff says
More News