Warning issued about potential measles exposure at restaurant in New Jersey

ENGLISHTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Health officials have issued a warning about potential measles exposure at a restaurant in New Jersey.
The state Department of Health warned residents of a highly suspect case of measles in a Middlesex County resident.
The resident may have exposed people at Rosalita's Roadside Cantina on Route 9 North in Englishtown.
Anyone who visited the restaurant on April 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, officials say.
The health department recommended that anyone who visited the restaurant during that time contact a health provider immediately.
Officials are also working with the Middlesex County Office of Health Services to identify any possible additional exposures.
Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed, the state health department said.
"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles," said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist. "We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can't receive it for medical reasons."
Meanwhile, outbreaks in New York state continue to drive up the number of U.S. measles cases, which are approaching levels not seen in 25 years.
Health officials say 71 more cases were reported last week, with 68 of them from New York. That brings this year's total to 626.
That is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported for the whole year. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.
Twenty-two states have reported cases, but the vast majority have been in New York - mainly in New York City and in nearby Rockland County.
Most of the New York cases have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest numbers Monday.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Warning issued about potential measles exposure at restaurant in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Show More