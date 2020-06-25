Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to unveil the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Meantime, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced a joint Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine agreement.
In rolling out the agreement Wednesday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people coming in from states that have a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.
"We have a calibration for the infection rate, and any state that goes over that infection rate, that state will be subject to the quarantine," he said.
NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is on track for Phase 3 to begin on July 6. That's when outdoor sports like basketball, tennis, and soccer can resume along with dog runs in the city.
The mayor also announced that H+H locations will now offer free antibody and COVID-19 testing simultaneously.
Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive remained below their required thresholds.
A bright spot, beaches will be open in New York City starting on July 1. Open Streets is also expanding with 23 more miles.
The iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art also announced that it plans to reopen by late August.
NEW YORK STATE
The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country are poised to move to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and "low-risk" arts and entertainment.
Malls, movie theaters and gyms will not be cleared to reopen. The businesses had been hoping Gov. Andrew Cuomo would allow them to open their doors after a three-month shutdown bought on by the pandemic. But the decision, first reported by the Times-Union of Albany, leaves business owners uncertain of when they will be able to welcome back customers. A spokesman for Cuomo on Wednesday cited recent surges in states that have allowed a wide range of businesses to reopen.
DISNEY DELAY
Disneyland Resort announced on Wednesday that it will delay the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given.
Disneyland employee unions had asked the state to delay the park's expected reopening in July out of concerns for health and safety.
NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to unveil the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The state recieved 33,000 initial unemployment claims this past week and sent out just shy of $1 billion in benefits. For the duration of this pandemic, the department has received nearly 1.3 million total claims, and paid $8.2 billion in benefits.
Murphy said 406 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 170,196 in New Jersey. An additional 26 deaths bring the state toll to 13,018. The state also added 1,854 probable deaths to the total number.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is entering Phase 3 on Wednesday, pening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday.
Long Beach has decided to welcome back non-residents on a trial basis. The city says it will start selling daily beach passes to outsiders starting Saturday. There will be a limited number of the non-resident passes, based on temporary capacity limits.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address