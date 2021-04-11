A Shot of Hope: Life with the COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10353854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get Channel 7 via your streaming device and enjoy a new world of content from abc7NY and ABC News.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that every adult will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.So far, more than one-third of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.As more of the population is inoculated, the road ahead is still long and complicated, and the questions are many. Can you be required to get the vaccine? What are vaccine passports and do you need one? And what if you get covid even after you get your shot?Tune in to Channel 7 Eyewitness News on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for our half hour TV special. We'll take a closer look at new challenges people face after they get the vaccine.And then on Thursday, WABC will address your questions during a special digital Town Hall, "A Shot of Hope: Life with the Vaccine," hosted by Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's chief medical correspondent.Dr. Jen will be joined by a team of experts onto discuss what life with the COVID-19 vaccines will be like. The Town Hall will be streamed live on this page and on your TV through our connected TV apps.Meet the panelists who will join Dr. Jen:Kellie is a long time nurse practitioner and educator. Currently, she oversees the day to day operations of Columbia University's state of the art Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center. Responsibilities include integration of simulation activities into the curriculum, scenario development, evaluation of simulation activities, managing simulation staff and the center's budget.Darien is an emergency medicine physician. He was one of the only Black physicians in the entire emergency department at NYU Langone Health/Bellevue Emergency Medicine. He spent months fighting the coronavirus on the frontline.Rachel is a clinical psychologist and the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the Selective Mutism Service at the Child Mind Institute. She leads a team of clinicians providing evaluation and innovative treatment to children with selective mutism.Isabel is the Executive Director at Hamilton Madison House, a non-profit settlement house established in 1898 to provide a safe home for New Yorkers citywide to thrive, with main program sites located in Manhattan's Chinatown/Lower East Side and Two Bridges neighborhoods. Isabel has been with HMH for 20 years, providing both direct services and executive level leadership in line with the past and evolving mission to welcome to our home to New York's most vulnerable populations including elderly, children, new immigrants, refugees, and the underemployed.