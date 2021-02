Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: FDA expands emergency use for Eli Lilly treatment

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDA has expanded its emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID treatment.The monoclonal antibodies cocktail is now authorized for children and adults over the age of 12 with mild to moderate COVID cases who are at increased risk for severe illness.The authorized use also includes those over the age of 65 who have certain chronic medical conditions.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is voluntarily in quarantine after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday. Murphy does not qualify as an exposed close contact, but has canceled in-person events and is voluntarily quarantining out of an abundance of caution."Per guidance from public health officials, the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor's family member during the potential infection window," the statement said.More than a million vaccines have been administered in New Jersey already, but officials say the goal is to make sure they're giving equal access to harder hit communities . Governor Phil Murphy visited a group home and educational center in Somerset County Tuesday. Outside of the many other vaccination sites, they're making an effort to bring the shots to houses of worship and other community gathering places , many locations that were once testing sites. Murphy said that the virus has had an outsized impact on Black and brown communities, and they're working to get as many shots as possible to some of these community sites.U.S. government researchers found that two masks are better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the results of a lab experiment that spaced two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and checked to see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one were inhaled by the other. The researchers found that wearing one mask - surgical or cloth - blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked. When both the exhaling and inhaling heads were double-masked, more than 95% of the particles were blocked, said the CDC's Dr. John Brooks.Europe's oldest person, who is believed to be the second oldest person in the world, has survived COVID-19 after testing positive just a few weeks before her 117th birthday. Sister André, a nun who was born in 1904, tested positive for the virus on January 16, according to David Tavella, communications director at the Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home in Toulon, southern France, where she lives. André, who was born Lucille Randon, showed no symptoms, Tavella said in an interview with public radio station France Inter."I didn't know I had it," André said in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV. "No, I wasn't scared because I wasn't scared of dying."Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that arenas that can hold more than 10,000 people can reopen with a 10% capacity limit starting February 23 . People in attendance must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours to attend. The Barclays Center will hold a Brooklyn Nets game vs. the Sacramento Kings.Meanwhile, two more mega vaccine sites are coming soon to New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. York College in Jamaica, Queens and Medger Evers College in Brooklyn will both vaccinate some 3,000 people a day starting on February 24.Citi Field is open for vaccinations starting on Wednesday, February 10. Half of the doses there are reserved for Queens residents and the other half is for drivers with TLC licenses and food delivery workers. The site will be open 24 hours a day from Wednesday to Saturday. CLICK HERE for signup information or call 877-VAX4NYC.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 11 more community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,100 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.for the full list.You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.