Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective in children ages 12-15

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic - and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.
In a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.
It's a small study, that hasn't yet been published, so another important piece of evidence is how well the shots revved up the kids' immune systems. Researchers reported high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, somewhat higher than were seen in studies of young adults.
Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.
New York City is celebrating a new milestone in the battle against COVID-19 after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city has given out more than 4 million doses, more vaccinations than the total population of Los Angeles.
"We will start comparing to state populations because we have run out of cities to compare," he said.
Mayoral advisor Dr. Jay Varma says he is hopeful the city "can be completely out of this within six to eight weeks of very aggressive vaccination." Dr. Varma says that's only if people "double down" on the precautions and not let up now.
FEMA vaccination center opens at NJIT as eligibility expands
The FEMA-run vaccination site at the New Jersey Institute of Technology opened to the public Wednesday. The site at the Naimoli Family Athletic and Recreational Center will have the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people per day. It's the largest vaccination site in the state. It is located close to public transportation, which is expected to increase access and is one of 25 FEMA-operated sites around the country. It first opened earlier this week, with exclusive access for NJIT students and staff.
CT expanding vaccine eligibility to 16+ Thursday
Connecticut is kicking off April by making COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone 16 and older. It is the state's biggest expansion yet, with all adults eligible beginning Thursday, April 1. Gov. Ned Lamont's plan has received some criticism and raised questions about how adults with high-risk medical conditions will be prioritized when the expansion is based on age only. State officials have said the age-based approach will streamline the rollout.
Goodbye empty middle seats: Delta to sell whole plane starting May 1
The empty middle seat on airplanes, one of the few advantages of pandemic, is about to disappear. Delta Air Lines, the last remaining US airline to keep middle seats unbooked, has lifted that prohibition as of May 1, the company announced Wednesday. It is another sign of a rebound in demand for air travel and greater willingness of people to resume pre-pandemic activities.
"As vaccinations become more widespread, consumer demand and behaviors show us that confidence in travel is on the rise and customers are ready to reclaim their lives," said Delta's statement Wednesday.
AstraZeneca blood clot reports: What we know about investigations into company's COVID vaccine
German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. Most restarted - some with the kinds of restrictions Germany imposed Tuesday - after Europe's drug regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of not inoculating people against COVID-19. The seesawing back and forth on who can take the vaccine has raised concerns that its credibility could be permanently damaged. Here's a look at what we know - and what we don't.
Glen Island Park reopens to Westchester County residents
One year after New Rochelle became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and Glen Island Park was turned into a drive-thru testing site by New York State, the park has been reopened to Westchester County residents.
"Glen Island was the first mobile testing site in the State and allowed us to conduct a robust testing program," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. "Today, we're happy to announce it has reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, just in time for spring. This is great news for residents of New Rochelle, Pelham and all other County residents who frequent the park."
Glen Island remains a COVID testing center with new traffic and security patterns in place. At this time there is no parking fee, but space is limited to 300 vehicles. Residency will be checked prior to parking.
NY collegiate sports can bring back fans April 2
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that collegiate sports can bring fans back to the stands under strict state guidelines, beginning April 2. Intercollegiate sports at large-scale venues that hold more than 1,500 attendees indoors or 2,500 attendees outdoors can host up to 10 percent indoor or 20 percent outdoor capacity. All attendees must present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result or completed COVID-19 immunization prior to entry. Colleges and universities hosting spectators for sporting events at large-scale venues must notify and coordinate with their respective state or local health department, aligning with the state guidance for professional sports competitions with spectators.
