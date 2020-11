Coronavirus Updates: All states increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations, ICU, ventilator use

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is now surpassing previous records across the country, with 144,000 new cases were reported Wednesday in the biggest increase yet.More than 65,000 Americans are now hospitalized with COVID-19 , an all-time high, and in fact, every state is now seeing increases in cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use.Texas on Wednesday became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as the surge of COVID infections engulfs the country.The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, and while the CDC says "adopting universal masking can help avert future lockdowns," many cities and states still don't require masks.As restrictions on indoor seating and hours for restaurants, bars, clubs, and lounges went into effect in New Jersey Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a new executive order that will give municipalities and counties the option to regulate the hours of non-essential businesses after 8pm.Meanwhile, the state reported 3,517 new positive COVID-19 test results. The statewide positivity rate for all tests recorded on November 8 was 12.02%. The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.3. Murphy announced 18 additional COVID-19 deaths.Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that New York City is preparing to temporarily close schools if the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold. The city's rolling seven-day positivity average continues to tick upward, and de Blasio said schools will be closed to in-person learning immediately if it reaches 3%. Currently, the seven day average is 2.60% but has seen a steady rise.Seven states in the northeast are suspending interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective Saturday, November 14, through at least the end of the year in response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. They said in a joint statement that as case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh announced his is self-quarantining after being exposed to a person with the coronavirus."Unfortunately, I have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19," he said. 'Therefore, while I am asymptomatic and this morning's rapid test was negative, out of an abundance of caution, I will work from home through the weekend and abide by public health protocols. I will provide further updates early next week."Cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in New Jersey, as the state reported its highest daily total in seven months ahead of new restriction set to take effect Thursday evening. Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday there were 3,877 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 260,430. There were 21 additional fatalities, raising the state death toll to 14,661. The single-day total was the highest since April 24, when 4,247 cases were reported.Seton Hall University announced Wednesday they are pivoting to all-remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester. The university says all three of their campuses including South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton will switch to remote learning beginning on Thursday, November 12.As average positivity rates in many parts of Staten Island have increased to as high as 5.2%, Gov. Cuomo announced that the greater part of Staten Island is now a yellow zone. All Catholic elementary schools in the Staten Island region will transition to remote learning starting Thursday and for the foreseeable future.A New York state senator is speaking out about his decision to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19 . Sen. Brad Hoylman said he has always been a supporter of vaccines and wanted to do his part. Hoylman still doesn't know if he got Pfizer's actual vaccine or a placebo.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone