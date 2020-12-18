COVID Live Updates: US sets another record for deaths, Southern California out of ICU beds

When Operation Warp Speed went into effect earlier this year, health officials predicted a vaccine wouldn't be available until Spring 2021. So while the two vaccines in circulation may be ahead of schedule, the U.S. is still reeling.
As officials scramble to distribute the two vaccines to the hardest-hit states, hospitals are overwhelmed by an explosion in cases. Southern California has run out of ICU beds.
The last 24 hours have brought the pandemic's deadliest day in the US with more than 3,600 fatalities.
What to know about coronavirus:
When can you get the COVID vaccine?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ hospitalizations down again
For the second day in a row, more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New Jersey hospitals than were admitted, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. As of Thursday night there were 3,582 patients in the state's hospitals. New Jersey reported 3,975 new positive COVID-19 cases. Murphy said the state is on-schedule to open six vaccine "mega sites" in early January. The sites include the Meadowlands Complex, the Rockaway Townsquare Mall, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Moorestown Mall, Rowan College of South Jersey and Atlantic City Convention Center. These sites will be in position to vaccinate frontline health care workers who are part of Category 1A, Murphy said. Murphy also announced that New Jersey in final preparations for the administration of vaccinations at the state's long-term care facilities for both staff and residents beginning on December 28. CVS and Walgreen's will coordinate with enrolled facilities to create on-site clinics.
NYC outdoor dining bathroom guidance sparks criticism, confusion
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday a factsheet the city sent out Thursday night stating that outdoor dining customers are not permitted to use a restaurant's indoor restrooms was "a mistake."
"Every one of us needs to use the restroom sometimes," he said. "There's no question that was a mistake. I don't know the nuances of how it happened. It's just stupid. Obviously, people have to use the bathroom. If you are patronizing the restaurant, you have a right to use the bathroom."
The guidance was posted to Twitter by the mayor's legal counsel and clearly states, "If my SLA-licensed establishment is offering outdoor dining, may I allow my customers to use the bathroom inside? No. Customers may not enter the inside of the establishment for any reason."
FDNY EMS, NYPD set to get COVID-19 vaccine, CT begins nursing home distribution
The FDNY, starting with EMS, will be the next to get the vaccine for those who want it, and the NYPD two weeks from now. The police union is against mandatory vaccination. This is all still a voluntary process and only about half of the FDNY members said they have interest in being vaccinated. A panel recommended the Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization. Now, the FDA's approval is set to come next. Nearly six million doses could be shipped out as early as this weekend.
Cuomo believes NY can avoid another shutdown amid rising COVID cases
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that despite the rise in statewide coronavirus cases, he is optimistic that New York can avoid another complete shutdown. Cuomo said that no hospital in the state is currently forecast to reach the danger zone for capacity, indicating that a shutdown is not imminent despite recent warnings from him and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"I believe we can avoid a shutdown, and I believe we will avoid a shutdown," Cuomo said. "I'll go that far."
Carnegie Hall features medical professionals' musical talents in 'Music as Medicine'
There was a touching tribute to medical professionals with an online concert by Carnegie Hall. The concert Thursday night was called "Music as Medicine" and featured medical professionals performing well-known classical pieces by Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky. Dr. Paul Kwak and Anthony Ross Constanzo performed Handel. The National Virtual Medical Orchestra and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo also took part with special performances.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out in Congress
The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting the shot on Friday and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he will "in the coming days." The top Capitol doctor is urging all members of Congress to join them, informing lawmakers Thursday evening that they are all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines. Dr. Brian P. Monahan asked members of the House and Senate to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated. Pelosi received the vaccine at noon on Friday in Monahan's office, according to spokesman Drew Hammill. She had said Thursday evening that she was planning to receive the shot soon, and that "all Americans should have full confidence in the vaccines."
HHS Secretary: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. stood on the verge of adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday as the outbreak descended deeper into its most lethal phase yet, with the nation regularly recording over 3,000 deaths per day. The Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health and was expected to give it the green light soon, clearing the way for its use to begin as early as Monday. That would give the U.S. a critical new weapon against the coronavirus in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine now being dispensed to millions of health care workers and nursing home patients as part of the biggest vaccination drive in U.S. history.
VP Mike Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
Vice President Mike Pence became the highest ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot is safe. He celebrated the milestone as "a medical miracle" that could eventually contain the raging pandemic. Conspicuously missing from the victory lap: President Donald Trump, who has remained largely out of sight five days into the largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Pence, meanwhile, has taken an increasingly visible role in highlighting the safety and efficacy of the shots, including touring a vaccine production facility this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Thursday that they will get vaccinated in the next few days. President-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his shot as soon as next week.
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks as leaders work to finalize stimulus deal
Bearing down on a midnight shutdown deadline, top negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package are committed to sealing an agreement Friday as they resolve remaining differences in hopes of passing the legislation this weekend. The pressure is on. Government funding lapses at midnight Friday and a partial, low-impact shutdown would ensue if Congress fails to pass a stopgap spending bill before then. That's not guaranteed, said Senate GOP Whip John Thune, who said some Republicans might block the stopgap measure to keep the pressure on if the talks haven't borne fruit. Democrats came out swinging at a key obstacle: A provision by conservative Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., that would close down more than $400 billion in potential Federal Reserve lending powers established under a relief bill in March. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is shutting down the program at the end of December but Toomey's language goes further, and Democrats say the provision would tie President-elect Joe Biden's hands and put the economy at risk.
Walgreens begins vaccinating nursing home residents
Walgreens has announced plans to vaccinate 3,000,000 residents and staff members in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country. The pharmacy chain said it planned to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday at assisted living facilities in Ohio and Connecticut. Eventually, the operation will expand to 800 facilities next week before moving to a nationwide effort to serve 35,000 nursing homes. Walgreens joins competitor CVS in the vaccination efforts for older people as doses of the vaccine continue to be delivered across the United States.
From job losses to tequila sales: Numbers shows how the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives
Month after dismal month, Americans have been inundated by an ever-rising tide of devastating numbers. Hundreds of thousands of deaths. Tens of million unemployed. By mid-December, five in every 100 Americans - more than 16 million - had been infected by COVID-19. Those numbers testify to a historic tragedy. But they don't fully capture the multitude of ways, large and small, that the virus has upended and reconfigured everyday life in the U.S. For that, there are a host of other numbers. Some may be less familiar than others, yet all are just as telling in calculating the pandemic's sweeping impact.
NYC announces changes to selective schools admissions
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced major changes to admissions procedures at selective middle and high schools in the city in an effort to address racial and economic disparities that officials say have become more evident during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip