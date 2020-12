COVID Live Updates: US hits record for daily coronavirus deaths

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United States have broken the single-day deaths total record since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.3,725 deaths were reported Tuesday , topping the previous 3,656 -- last set on December 16 -- according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Meanwhile, some leaders demanding the vaccine effort be sped up, as over 124,000 Americans now lay in hospital beds.Indoor sports in New Jersey will resume Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. The state reported 4,664 new positivetest results. The percent positive on December 26 was 15.19%. The number of hospitalizations dropped slightly to 3,727. Murphy announced 99 additional deaths.Church bells across New York will toll to honor the hundreds of thousands of lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic. All churches throughout the Archdiocese of New York, including St. Patrick's Cathedral, will ring their bells Wednesday at noon to honor the 322,000 people who have died from coronavirus in the U.S.Could the Javits Center once again turn into an emergency COVID-19 hospital? New York is getting ready just in case as a new COVID variant has been detected in the US.Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old. Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.Despite the ongoing political wrangling, there were indications that Americans might be getting actual stimulus payments, potentially within hours on Tuesday night. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that the $600 direct deposits c ould arrive in accounts as early as tonight , with paper checks going into the mail tomorrow.Today, Gov. Polis and state health officials announced Colorado's first case of the of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 , the same variant discovered in the UK. The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the case. The individual is a male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has no travel history. Public health officials are doing a thorough investigation. The individual is recovering in isolation and will remain there until cleared by public health officials.Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York which are consistent with the latest CDC guidance . Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing.New Jersey officials have started coronavirus vaccinations at three veterans' care homes, and a state agency approved the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a vaccination site. Residents and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home began receiving vaccinations on Monday, and vaccinations are due to begin over the next week at the Menlo Park and Vineland Veterans Memorial Homes, state officials said Tuesday."Our veterans were there for us in our time of greatest need," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "Now it is our turn to protect them with the distribution of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. While this pandemic is far from over, these vaccines will undoubtedly reduce the risk of severe illness or death among the residents of our veterans memorial homes."Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC